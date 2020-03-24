COVID-19 in your county? Here’s a look at the reported cases in the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the number of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) cases continue to pile up across the Carolinas, the WBTV viewing area is feeling a great impact.
Two coronavirus-related deaths in the state were in Cabarrus County, although one of the patients was from Virginia, who was just passing through North Carolina, and doesn’t care toward the state’s fatality count. The state’s second coronavirus-related death was announced in Harnett County on Thursday, March 26.
Health officials say that reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.
The symptoms -- fever, cough and shortness of breath -- may appear between 2 to 14 days after exposure.
If you have general questions related to COVID-19, call the North Carolina COVID-19 hotline at 866-462-3821
Here is a county-by-county rundown of the confirmed positive results across the area:
Mecklenburg County: On Thursday afternoon, health officials said that 204 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.
“I want to continue to encourage our community to follow the Public Health Orders that have been issued to help stop the spread of this disease in our community,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “As the situation evolves, we will continue to provide more data and make decisions to protect the health of our residents.”
A community spread case means that a person tested positive, but health officials are unable to track how they may have been infected. The person would not have had contact with a known case or have traveled recently.
Mecklenburg County is currently under a “stay-at-home” order.
Iredell County: According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Iredell County has 13 confirmed coronavirus cases, as of Thursday afternoon.
Union County: The county has two new cases, bringing the total number of positive coronavirus results to 27, as of Thursday afternoon.
The county has had seven-day per week hotline, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 704-292-2550.
Cabarrus County: Cabarrus Health Alliance Interim Director Erin Shoe said the county has now 21 positive cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday morning.
The county had 12 on Tuesday.
Cabarrus County issued a “stay-at-home” order beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.
“Our team of nurses is investigating each of the additional cases,” Shoe said. “If you or a loved one takes a COVID-19 test, you are required to isolate yourself until your test results return.”
Gaston County: As of Thursday, March 26, the Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services has received 11 positive coronavirus tests.
Gaston County officials said that their number increased by six since last reported on Wednesday.
The county announced a “stay-at-home” order at Thursday’s press briefing.
“We realize a confirmed case in our community can cause alarm, but this is further proof we need to continue to comply with our social distancing directives and requests,” said Gaston DHHS Director Chris Dobbins. “As testing increases, we anticipate we will see more positive cases and I have never been more confident in our ability to track contacts and monitor individuals to slow the spread.”
Cleveland County: A second Cleveland County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Cleveland County health officials said Wednesday, March 25.
This second case is in no way linked to the first case, although this individual also did recently travel and then return to the county, health officials say.
Cleveland County health officials said the individual began to develop symptoms shortly after returning to the county and was tested by a local healthcare provider. The individual is isolating at home and will remain in isolation until discontinued by local health department personnel, who are also working with the individual to identify close contacts.
Rowan County: Rowan County now has 12 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus, according to an update from the Rowan Health Department. The average age of the 12 cases is 49.9 years old.
The first case announced by officials involved a Livingstone College student who was reported to be “doing well,” and “no longer in the area.” The second case was announced during a special press conference on Friday to announce a declaration of a State of Emergency for Rowan County.
The Rowan County Health Department was notified Wednesday evening, and says the person is following instructions, is self-isolated, is no longer ill and no longer in the area, health officials say.
Livingstone College President Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. says the school was notified by the Rowan County Health Department that one of its students had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Catawba County: Catawba County officials announced Thursday morning they have identified five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the county total up to nine.
According to officials, two people are close contacts of known cases, two are hospitalized, two are isolated at home, and one has recovered.
There have been 400 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County, with 112 negative results. The remaining test results are pending.
Public Health is working to identify close contacts who may be affected and is advising them on appropriate monitoring and testing on a case-by-case basis.
“With community transmission occurring throughout North Carolina, we anticipate our local case count will continue to rise,” said Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Health Director. “We know residents may become more concerned for their health and the health of their loved ones. Taking prevention measures seriously is the most important step we can all take toward protecting our health and preventing the spread of illness. It is more important than ever for all of us to do everything we can to limit contact with others and follow all prevention guidelines."
A previously reported case involved a person residing in an assisted living facility in Catawba County. The patient was hospitalized and doing well in isolation, according to health officials.
“We are conducting a thorough contact investigation to mitigate potential community spread,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “We are working to identify close contacts who may be affected. We will give prompt notification to those contacts as they are identified and advise them on appropriate monitoring and testing.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being within approximately six feet from a person infected with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.
Health officials did not say which assisted living facility the patient resides.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include information about future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 1-866-462-3821 or NC 2-1-1.
Stanly County: The health department was notified on March 20 of its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Stanly County.
The individual is isolating at home and cooperating with public health officials.
Watauga County: A fourth Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). This case had travel history and has been in isolation since being tested. The local public health staff have identified the close contacts, who have been in quarantine.
“We recognize that another case may cause increasing concern in the community. Remember, you can help us slow the spread of this virus. Stay home to the greatest extent that you are able, especially if you are a person who is at a higher risk for severe illness. If you do become ill, call your healthcare provider or call AppHealthCare to speak with a public health staff member before going to your provider or the emergency room,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
AppHealthCare is working closely with local partners and agencies to ensure the public’s health is protected and precautions are being taken to protect all residents of Watauga County.
“We recognize this is a challenging time for all of us to quickly adapt as the situation changes and we are confident in our community partnerships to continue our response efforts. We urge everyone to follow current public health guidance to protect our community,” stated Deron Geouque, Watauga County Manager.
York County: The South Carolina DEH announced on Thursday another new case of COVID-19.
The county now has 19 confirmed positive virus cases.
“The release of additional information by DHEC to the counties is appreciated and a good first step,” York County Council Chairman Michael Johnson said. “The governor has done an excellent job working with local governments.”
Lancaster County: Lancaster County had another confirmed coronavirus case, according to the SCDEH.
Lancaster County now has seven coronavirus patients.
Chester County: Health officials say Chester County has one confirmed coronavirus case.
Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart said, while his county has one confirmed case of coronavirus, there remains concern for first responders.
A former Chester deputy, Stuart called the lack of information to first responders “a huge issue.”
Stuart said he understands the need for privacy in medical care, but losing medical or emergency personnel to contagion could harm the government’s ability to protect the public.
DHEC has not been publicly releasing specific detail on new cases — like where patients live in each county, if the patients have been hospitalized, or how patients may have contracted COVID-19. The department released a breakdown Wednesday on who is contracting the virus in the state.
DHEC has informed officials it will send counties information about specific zip codes for positive cases, along with other demographic information including the age of the patient.
Rock Hill Herald contributed to this report
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.