Coronavirus testing being offered at zMAX Dragway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A coronavirus testing center is available at zMAX Dragway in Concord, thanks to a partnership between Atrium Health and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“Testing for COVID-19 is conducted without patients having to get out of their cars, which reduces the possibility of infecting other patients and healthcare workers,” Atrium Health says.
Patients will need to contact their physician, who will then make appointments and direct their patient to a designated testing site.
Atrium Health has several additional sites throughout the Charlotte region.
“These tests involve obtaining swabbed samples, which are then tested at Atrium Health’s in-house lab, and patients are typically notified of the results in approximately 24 hours,” Atrium says.
Atrium Health says they are able to test around 1,000 samples daily.
“Having these types of remote locations, away from a hospital or other care locations, yet convenient for people in need of testing, is essential to helping contain the spread of the coronavirus,” said Jim Hunter, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Atrium Health. “It’s important to note that patients still need to meet the established criteria for testing by a healthcare provider, which will keep other patients and healthcare workers safe, as well as protect our testing supplies."
Charlotte Motor Speedway says they are working to serve the community.
“During these unprecedented times, we want to support our neighbors and the region with what we can do to keep people healthy," said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager.
The Atrium Health Line can be reached at 704-468-8888, where callers are able to talk with a healthcare professional to answer questions.
The zMAX Dragway is located at 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd in Concord.
