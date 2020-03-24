Charlotte Motor Speedway is pit stop for Atrium Health COVID-19 testing

"Having these types of remote locations, away from a hospital or other care locations, yet convenient for people in need of testing, is essential to helping contain the spread of the coronavirus," said Jim Hunter, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Atrium Health. "It’s important to note that patients still need to meet the established criteria for testing by a healthcare provider, which will keep other patients and healthcare workers safe, as well as protect our testing supplies. We deeply appreciate this partnership opportunity with Charlotte Motor Speedway to make a significant impact on the health of our community."