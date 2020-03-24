Carolina Panthers expected to release Cam Newton after nine years with the team, according to reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are expected to release quarterback Cam Newton after nine years with the team, according to multiple reports.
On Tuesday, March 17, the Panthers announced that Newton was given the team’s permission to seek a trade. That announcement came after Newton and his representatives met with General Manager Marty Hurney.
A week later, Newton posted a photo on Instagram, stating “when you are a warrior in battle... you never count the days battled. YOU JUST GET UP EVERYDAY AND FIGHT!!”
“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” Hurney said. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”
Cam Newton responded to the decision on Twitter.
Newton, who will turn 31 in May, has made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL’s MVP in 2015.
He has suffered multiple injuries in the past four years, leading to multiple surgeries on his throwing shoulder and was limited to two games in 2019 after a Lisfranc fracture to his left foot during the pre-season.
He holds most of the team’s all-time passing records.
