Caldwell County announces first case of coronavirus

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County Health Department, in collaboration with Caldwell UNC Health Care, announce the county’s first positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials say the patient has been instructed to remain in isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication and/or symptom free for seven days.
Caldwell County Public Health is investigating to determine contacts.
So far officials say out of 324 COVID-19 tests conducted, one has come back positive while 32 others have come back negative. There’s no word on the remaining test results.
“To slow the spread of COVID-19, we urge people to stay home if they are sick, practice social distancing, wash hands for at least 20 seconds, and wipe down surfaces,” said Caldwell County Health Director Anna Martin.
For more information about the coronavirus response in Caldwell County, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.
