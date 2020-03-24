Burke County Schools handing out thermometers with meals

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - Burke County’s meal handouts for students since the schools shut down has gone well, but officials say they wanted to do more.
On Tuesday, thermometers were also included in the handouts to families who needed one.
Ramiro Rodriquez says he tried to buy one recently but, “No stores have them.” When he stopped by Mountain View Elementary to pick up his son’s lunch and Wednesday’s breakfast, he was given a thermometer as well.
“It is very important,” he said.
The thermometers were donated by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and the Burke County Medical Society. School officials said they had about 600 on hand before the giveaway began, and they will continue the distribution until they are gone.
Experts say taking your temperature regularly is one of the best ways to identify a possible case of coronavirus early and lead to testing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.