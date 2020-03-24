AP source: Panthers agree to terms with WR Robby Anderson

By Steve Reed (Associated Press) | March 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 7:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move because he hasn’t taken a physical.

The 26-year-old Anderson becomes the fourth former Temple player to rejoin Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who once coached the Owls.

