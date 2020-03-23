UNC Charlotte student tests positive for coronavirus upon return from studying abroad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The UNC Charlotte said that one of its students tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
School officials released a notice on social media and on its website on Monday.
The school has been in contact with the student, who is in isolation and receiving proper medical care.
Officials say the student was studying abroad, then self-quarantined upon returning to the United States, and didn’t return to campus.
“In accordance with privacy laws and University policy, we will not release any additional identifying information about this person,” the university said in a statement. “We are working closely with local health department officials to ensure notifications are made quickly to those who may have come in contact with the student so they can be directed as to their next steps. We are grateful for the health department’s partnership and expertise in this situation.”
