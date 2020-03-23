Surgeon General: “Things are going to get worse before they get better"

"The national stockpile purchases one-tenth of 1% of all the medical supplies in this country; the rest of it is in the market," said Dr. Adams. "We are using the stockpile through FEMA, which has been activated to Level 1, to send out supplies. There are supplies going out to the places most at need: Washington, California, New York. We have the military out on the ground in several of these places. We sent out CDC teams to provide backup. We've worked with the American Society of Anesthesiologists to identify 70,000 ventilators that are in the OR that can be converted. So, supplies are going out. We know that they're not going out fast enough to keep pace with the demand."