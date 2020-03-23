Rowan County now has four confirmed positive cases of coronavirus

The Social Services page on the Rowan County website also has a “quick link” to e-PASS. An additional new feature added to the Rowan County website is the ability to supply verifications requested by your caseworker electronically. You can use your smartphone to take a picture of the documents and upload these verification documents through a link on the Rowan County website. This link is under Social Services and then Economic Services Division. Please feel free to use this link to upload any needed verification documents for your pending applications and re-certifications. Remember – this upload capability is for verification documents only such as pay stubs, contribution forms, and bank statements. Applications must be mailed, faxed, dropped off to agency, or completed online electronically.