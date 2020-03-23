Rowan County man details being stuck in Peru under martial law

“We woke up on the 16th to find that basically martial law had been enacted. All the borders were closed, flights cancelled, so," Denker said. “On the way out of the hotel we were aware of military personnel on the streets. They approached us, some of the tourist groups had tourist police…we were told it was a martial law situation, we could not be out on the street. There were quite a few arrests for violations of the curfew.”