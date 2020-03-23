Rowan County man details being stuck in Peru under martial law

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man and his friend found themselves like 1000’s of Americans who were outside the country when restrictions started being put in place worldwide to battle the coronavirus pandemic. John Denker was in Peru and woke up one morning to find that martial law had been declared, his flight home cancelled.
“The primary reason we were in Peru was to hike the Salkantay Trail from the Salkantay Pass to Machu Picchu, end up in Lima at the end of our trip," Denker said.
Hiking one of the most beautiful places in the world, John Denker and his friend Dave were loving it, but also noticed they were hearing more and more about the coronavirus.
“Most of our time was spent in the back country, in the mountains, trekking," Denker said. "Our small group and a guide, so we weren’t that concerned at that point.”
On Sunday, March 15, they saw a news report that American Airlnes was cancelling long haul flights. They knew they had to get to Lima to have a chance at finding a flight home. That quest involved a boat, a car and a plane.
They managed to find a hotel room and were hopeful to fly out one week ago, but the day before the flight was to leave, they heard some disturbing news.
“We woke up on the 16th to find that basically martial law had been enacted. All the borders were closed, flights cancelled, so," Denker said. “On the way out of the hotel we were aware of military personnel on the streets. They approached us, some of the tourist groups had tourist police…we were told it was a martial law situation, we could not be out on the street. There were quite a few arrests for violations of the curfew.”
“To prevent the police from seeing gatherings of people in close proximity to each other, meals were moved from the first floor to the second floor. Masks were issued to hotel guests and must be worn when guests are outside of their hotel rooms. This was moderately adhered to, and really if guests were on the main floor where they might be seen by police.”
John and Dave spent several days in the hotel with other stranded Americans.
“Everything was closed except for some hotels, grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities,” Denker added. “The American Airlines office was closed, though an employee stopped by to tell those in line that the office will remain closed and flights are cancelled until 5/6.”
Some of their news came from a Facebook page called Americans Stuck in Peru. They tried working with the State Department, did some encouragement from Senator Tillis, but ultimately were able to get a charter flight from Lima to Miami.
He says it could have been a lot worse for the two of them.
“The Casa Andina Premium Miraflores personnel initiated a daily schedule to include an activity in the morning and afternoon as well as movies and popcorn at 5pm,” John said.
They were in a comfortable hotel, but he says many other Americans didn’t have it that good.
“We were fortunate," Denker said, "we were in Lima, we were comfortable, there were people who could not get to Lima, in more remote areas, people who had insulin and other medications, I could see it would be stress for a lot of people…personally, having traveled, we knew it would come to an and, just stay healthy until we leave.”
“You see what these others are going through," John’s wife Lynn added. "So many in these other villages, they don’t have the money, they are backpackers and hostels, those hostels are closing and these other villages, those hotels are closing, the people can’t get food the basic necessities are gone and there’s nothing they can do and that’s the scary part right now.”
John is now self-quarantined at home in Rowan County.
“I see a few weeks of yard work, kayaking, waterskiing, back in the gym at home and dog walking. Also plenty of in-home office time to catch up on paperwork.”
