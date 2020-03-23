Police investigating two cases of shoplifting of in-demand items from Salisbury grocery store

At a time when some store shelves are empty, there are those making the situation worse by trying to steal the items that are in stock. (Source: David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant | March 23, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 10:05 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a time when many items in the grocery store are in short supply, there are those who would try to make the situation even worse.

Police in Salisbury are investigating two cases of shoplifting of items that are now in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday employees at Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue saw a man trying to steal hand sanitizer and soap. When confronted, the man ran out of the store.

On Sunday there was another case where a different man stole Gain pods, Tide pods, and Gain scent beads. Warrants have been issued for the man’s arrest in that case.

