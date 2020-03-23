Person who attended aviation conference in Charlotte tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have announced that a person who attended an aviation conference in Charlotte just over a week ago has now tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials with the National Business Aviation Association say they were recently informed that a person who attended the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference tested positive Sunday for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“While it is difficult, if not impossible, to know when, where or how this individual was exposed, we felt it was important to share this information with all participants at the event,” the press release read.
People who attended to conference should review and follow the latest CDC guidance, available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, including learning about the symptoms of COVID-19 and how to conduct a personal risk assessment.
NBAA officials say they will continue to closely monitor this situation, as well as the broader, rapidly evolving coronavirus and public health response.
