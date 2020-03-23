12 people hospitalized in Mecklenburg County for COVID-19, more cases expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials said Monday that 12 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county had been hospitalized due to the virus.
Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says about 1 in 8 people had serious enough symptoms that required hospitalization.
Harris says not all of those patients remain in the hospital.
The county released numbers last night breaking down some information about the patients who tested positive. The county says 80 percent of the patients were under the age of 59.
There have been no deaths in Mecklenburg County related to the virus.
The largest cluster of cases was found in the Plaza Midwood and NoDa zip code and in the Ballantyne zipcode, although the entire county has been affected.
Right now, officials say a third of the confirmed cases are due to community spread. The county said they are not releasing locations of where people may have been exposed
“If we have cases in every zip code in the county, I’m not sure how relative at this point," said Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio. "The message at this point, assume you have it, assume you’ve been exposed. The fact that you went to a restaurant and you were exposed, I don’t know how relative that information is, we just want people to take necessary precautions.”
The county continues to work with healthcare and hospital leaders in the community as they continue to test new patients.
Harris says they are waiting for more than 3,000 test results to come back and a third of the cases are due to community spread. She says it’s likely the positive case numbers will continue to rise, which puts more of a strain on hospitals and staff.
The department says they’re checking with community medical leaders for the amount of personal protective equipment or PPE for hospital staff, including hospital masks and gloves.
There’s also concern about the number of ventilators and other equipment available used to treat the most serious cases.
“As you can see across the country, especially the ones that have been hard hit, that’s a major issue for them," Harris said about medical equipment. "We’re trying to get ahead of that as much as we can. The challenge we have is that every community is experiencing the same thing so we know it’s going to be hard to access additional resources so it’s about making sure we use what we have most effectively.”
Hospitals being overwhelmed is one of the reasons why the county is encouraging social distancing and staying home if you can.
It helps decrease the chances of the virus spreading, which hopefully creates fewer patients for hospitals.
But is it enough?
Harris says she doesn’t think people are taking the virus or the restrictions in place seriously enough.
She says the emergency operations center is closely monitoring how residents are responding to the restrictions, like avoiding public places when possible and not being in large groups.
She says seeing how some of the community spent their weekend was not encouraging for the virus being stopped.
“What we see in the community with how people are responding to the restrictions are concerning. People are continuing to act like we don’t have this infection in our community and that concerns me greatly," she said.
The county says they are basing their decisions off Governor Cooper’s recommendations so as of today there is no scheduled shelter in place in Mecklenburg County.
