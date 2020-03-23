Panthers trade QB Kyle Allen to Washington Redskins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Quarterback Kyle Allen is reunited with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera in Washington, D.C.
The Panthers traded Allen, who started 12 games in Carolina last season, to the Washington Redskins, according to reports by the NFL Network.
In exchange for Allen, the Panthers will receive a fifth-round draft pick.
The move comes after the Panthers agreed to sign former Temple standout P.J. Walker, who led the newly formed XFL in passing yards.
The Panthers now have newly signed Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Walker and Charlotte native Will Grier on their quarterback depth chart.
Allen rejoins Rivera and former Panthers offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Allen passed for more than 3,300 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions after replacing injured starter Cam Newton.
