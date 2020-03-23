Overnight police situation in Concord resolved, all roads reopened

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight police situation in Concord has been resolved and roads in the area are open.
According to Concord Police, North and South Bound I-85 between 485 and exit 49 was shut down for traffic just after midnight.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and police officers were involved in what Concord police initially said was a “possible hostage situation.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police later said there was no hostage situation and that the driver rather had a mental breakdown and crashed.
At approximately 1:30 am on Monday police posted on social media that the situation was resolved and the roads reopened.
The driver, whose name was not provided, was detained.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.