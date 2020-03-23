Northlake Mall to close for two weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Northlake Mall officials announced that the mall will be suspending hours until April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mall officials say the decision was made In the interest of public health and with the support of local health officials,
The suspension of hours begins Monday, March 23, at 7 p.m. and the mall will reopen on Monday, April 6.
“At Northlake Mall, the health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remains our top priority,” a press release read.
Officials say shoppers should check with the center’s restaurants or other service retailers as they may be open at various hours to provide “essential services for Charlotte and its surrounding neighborhoods.”
At this time, mall officials say Dillard’s and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (take-out only) have chosen to remain open.
“Our management teams will continue to work together and closely monitor this situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities,” a press release read.
Last week, Simon Property Group, the company that owns Concord Mills, SouthPark Mall and Charlotte Premium Outlets, announced that it will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the United States. This measure will take effect from 7 p.m. local time Wednesday and will end on March 29.
The company says the decision was made after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
