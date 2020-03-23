Nearly 300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least 297 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS released its latest count just after 8:30 a.m. Monday. It’s unclear whether NCDHHS’ latest numbers reflect the new cases out of Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County has reported 79 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Thursday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed North Carolina’s first case of COVID-19 due to community spread.
COVID-19 TIMELINE
- March 10: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declares state of emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares National Emergency | S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency
- March 14: North Carolina closes all public schools, bans gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 15: South Carolina closes all public schools, recommends limiting large gatherings
- March 17: North Carolina limits restaurants to carry out or delivery, expands unemployment benefits
- March 18: North Carolina confirms first case of COVID-19 from community spread
At least 18 North Carolina counties have positive coronavirus cases, including the counties of Wake, Forsyth, Johnston, Harnett, Chatham, Durham, Wayne, Craven, Onslow, Lincoln and Brunswick.
According to Tryon Medical Partners, a patient of who they tested outside one of their facilities has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Tryon Medical Partners say they are opening their first remote testing location Tuesday.
An order for North Carolina remains in place to keep mass gatherings to 100 people or less.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued and executive order Tuesday that closed bars and restaurants to dine-in customers. The order also unlocked unemployment benefits for those who lost, or lose, their job during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Today I am taking down some of the barriers to unemployment benefits," Cooper said. “Grocery stores will remain open. I urge people not to go overboard. Leave some for others ...Especially for those who can’t afford to buy a lot all at once.”
