NCHSAA suspend spring sports until May 18th

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier today, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper closed public schools until May 15th. In response, the NCHSAA suspended spring sports until May 18th.
This includes the possibility of playing the basketball state championships. They will not be played until spring sports are brought back.
"While we remain hopeful that we will be able to resume competition, particularly for our senior student-athletes, we also recognize the need to protect the health and safety of our students, coaches and the communities we serve,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.
Originally, spring sports were suspended until April 6th, but with that has been changed as the nation tries to get the spread of COVID-19 under control.
The basketball state championships were scheduled to be played on March 14th at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill and at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. Early on March 12th, the state said the games would be played but fans would not be allowed in the arenas. A few hours later, they were postponed and they would not be played until spring sports returned.
If those championship are allowed to be played, there are no guarantees that they will be played at UNC or NC State due to the NCAA cancellation of their spring sports. If the NCHSAA can not play the championships there, they could look into other commercial arenas.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.