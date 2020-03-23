NC unemployment claims reach over 100,000 in a week, mostly COVID-19 related

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State officials say unemployment claims in North Carolina reached 113,002 in just one week.
Officials say approximately 87% were COVID-19 related.
“There could be more related to COVID-19 where the person filing did not indicate the virus as the reason for separation from employment,” Larry Parker in the state’s Department of Commerce said.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits