NC leaders urge child care facilities to remain open during coronavirus outbreak: A ‘critical service’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Child care centers across North Carolina are being urged not to close, state leaders said Monday, as it’s important to provide quality care for children of those of the front lines of dealing with COVID-19.
Cooper is signing an executive order that will close public K-12 public schools across North Carolina through May 15.
While some families have chosen to keep their children at home, North Carolina leaders say childcare is a “critical service.”
“We need that childcare to be available to keep our communities safe and healthy as part of the state’s COVID-19 response,” state leaders said. “We want to have quality childcare so those on the front lines can know their children are being well cared for as they care for others.”
New guidelines will be released Monday for childcare facilities on practices to protect staff, children and families in the best ways possible.
Cooper made the announcement on the updated K-12 public school closure a 1 p.m. press conference. The announcement came a short time after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the state’s latest number of positive COVID-19 cases: 297.
“This is rapidly evolving health crisis," Cooper said. The governor said public K-12 schools in North Carolina would be closed to any in-person instruction through May 15. The date was decided on by looking at public health guidance from the CDC.
“I’m not ready to give up on this year of school,” Cooper said. “I know this is extremely difficult for you and your children, but this is what we need to do to slow the spread of this virus.”
Cooper said that N.C. “must maximize the time left in the year as much as possible.”
Education officials said that students who were scheduled to graduate this year will still be on track to do so.
State leaders urged parents not to treat the school closures as a “break." They stressed that parents should keep their children caught up on their academic responsibilities and on a normal, school-like schedule.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed North Carolina’s first case of COVID-19 due to community spread.
COVID-19 TIMELINE
- March 10: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declares state of emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares National Emergency | S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency
- March 14: North Carolina closes all public schools, bans gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 15: South Carolina closes all public schools, recommends limiting large gatherings
- March 17: North Carolina limits restaurants to carry out or delivery, expands unemployment benefits
- March 18: North Carolina confirms first case of COVID-19 from community spread
At least 45 North Carolina counties have positive coronavirus cases, including Mecklenburg County which had nearly 100 by Monday afternoon.
Bars and restaurants remain closed for dine-in customers. Gyms, salons, barber shops, nail salons, and massage spas are some other businesses being closed with the governor’s new executive order.
Last week, the governor signed an executive order that unemployment benefits for those who lost, or lose, their job during the coronavirus outbreak.
