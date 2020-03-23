N.C. gyms, movie theaters, hair salons, etc., ordered to close by Wednesday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is signing an executive order that takes an additional approach to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Cooper, who had previously ordered mass gatherings of 50 or more people to stop, is closing businesses that have the inability to conduct social distancing.
“The executive order I am signing today takes other steps to slow the spread,” Cooper said. “It lowers the threshold to ban mass gatherings of more than 50 people.”
The governor’s order closes gyms, movie theaters, sweepstakes parlors, health clubs, and other similar facilities.
Cooper is also ordering hair and nail salons, barbershops and massage therapists to close until further notice.
The order takes place starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
“We encourage you to close even before that date if you can,” Cooper said. “We want you to close as soon as possible.”
As of Monday afternoon, North Carolina has 297 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in 45 counties. At least 8,438 people have been tested.
