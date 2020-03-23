As more than 100 test positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg Co., many cases involve people age 39 or younger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has reported 106 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials confirmed Monday.
Sunday, when the cases were at 80, health officials said around half of the reported cases were adults between the ages of 20 to 39, and one was a youth under 19 years old. Nearly every zip code in Mecklenburg County has a positive coronavirus case, the latest report says.
“I want to continue to encourage our community to follow the Public Health Orders that have been issued to help stop the spread of this disease in our community,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “As the situation evolves, we will continue to provide more data and make decisions to protect the health of our residents.”
The new cases come three days after county officials confirmed community spread.
A community spread case means that a person tested positive, but health officials are unable to track how they may have been infected. The person would not have had contact with a known case or have traveled recently.
The news comes after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed community spread in Wilson County as the first case of community spread in the state. Harris says she knows of at least two positive COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County that were community spread. Harris says she was not sure why there was a disconnect between local numbers and the state.
“I’m not sure,” Harris said. “We have community spread in our community,” Harris said.
The number of positive cases more than doubled by Thursday, as the county reported a total of 14 cases Wednesday. Harris says they expected the number to rise, in part because they are testing more people.
Harris also said that a “shelter-in-place” order was not in effect in Mecklenburg County. County Manager Dena Diorio says the Governor or the Office of Emergency in Mecklenburg County could make the call for a shelter-in-place order. Diorio says they would coordinate with the state and local hospital officials before making any decisions on shelter-in-place or any similar order.
Seven daycare sites have also been opened for the children of first responders. Details about this will be posted to the county’s COVID-19 web page here.
At least 255 have now tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Mecklenburg County declared a state of emergency Sunday after additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.
“Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) considers novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a very serious public health threat and has declared a State of Emergency,” the county posted online. “The declaration allows the County access to state and federal funds to offset the costs of fighting the pandemic.”
Harris said 259 people were tested after attending a big conference and that health officials were awaiting the results for those people.
“We are not testing just anyone,” Harris said Monday. “We have just gotten the information and are starting our investigations to understand where their potential exposure came from, where they are and how we’re moving forward with those."
Iredell County reported its first coronavirus case on March 16. On Sunday morning, the county reported its third case, but by the afternoon, the total had risen to six.
The Iredell County health department said it was working to identify people who had close contacts with the individuals who tested positive and directing them to stay at home and monitor their symptoms to reduce potential spread.
Health officials haven’t said how the patients were contracted with the virus.
Union County government officials say there are currently 13 cases of coronavirus in the county, and they have also confirmed community spread.
On Saturday at 12:22 p.m., the county’s Facebook page posted an end-of-day update and reported that three new cases were confirmed Saturday, bringing the county’s total to nine. Officials did not give any information on these people.
Cabarrus Health Alliance Interim Director Erin Shoe said the county has 10 confirmed positive coronavirus cases.
That’s an increase of two from Sunday’s update, Shoe said in Monday’s update on Facebook.
“We understand that the North Carolina Department of Human Services website does differ from the case count we are giving you. They are slightly behind in updating that,” Shoe said
Elected officials with Cabarrus County, the cities of Concord and Kannapolis, and the towns of Midland and Mt. Pleasant announced State of Emergency declarations due to COVID-19.
The declarations will help the County and municipalities seek federal funding when appropriate for administrative support and proactive resource mobilization related to COVID-19 preparation, response and recovery.
Shoe said that the Cabarrus Health Alliance is putting together an info graph that will track the number of cases that are travel-related, both internationally and domestic travel, cases that are connected to other confirmed cases or known contacts and also those that are under investigation.
“Our team of nurses is investigating each of the additional cases,” Shoe said. “If you or a loved one takes a COVID-19 test, you are required to isolate yourself until your test results return.”
City of Concord officials announced they are taking precautions at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. Each passenger will receive a temperature screening.
As of Sunday, March 22, the Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services has received information about three local cases of COVID-19.
Gaston DHHS was alerted to two new cases over the weekend in addition to the initial positive result received on March 18.
As testing increases, more positive cases will be identified.
If someone is sick and worried they have been exposed to coronavirus, they should call their primary care provider. Officials are still asking the public to call first to review potential risk and symptoms before presenting to any medical facility.
Gaston DHHS is emphasizing the need to practice social distancing during this time to slow the spread and prevent additional infections.
“We realize a confirmed case in our community can cause alarm, but this is further proof we need to continue to comply with our social distancing directives and requests,” said Gaston DHHS Director Chris Dobbins. “As testing increases, we anticipate we will see more positive cases and I have never been more confident in our ability to track contacts and monitor individuals to slow the spread.”
Cleveland County health officials say a coronavirus case that was previously announced as the first confirmed case in the county, is actually a resident of another county. Therefore, Cleveland County does not currently have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, the Cleveland County Health Department sent a press release saying that the individual provided a Cleveland County address when the their COVID-19 sample was collected for testing at the patient’s healthcare provider’s office.
Therefore, health officials say the positive result was reported to the Cleveland County Health Department and a Cleveland County address was documented.
However, after further investigation and follow-up conversations with the patient, health officials have determined that the individual does not live at the original address provided and is a resident of another county.
Health officials say the local health department in the individual’s county of residency has been notified and they are conducting appropriate follow-up in regards to ensuring home isolation and contact tracing. They did not release information on what county this case actually belongs to.
According to the Rowan County Health Department, there are now four cases of COVID-19 in Rowan County.
The first case was announced by officials on Thursday. It involved a Livingstone College student who was reported to be “doing well,” and “no longer in the area.” The second case was announced during a special press conference on Friday to announce a declaration of a State of Emergency for Rowan County.
No additional details were released on the third and fourth positive cases.
Along with updating the number of cases, the press release included the following information:
Governor Cooper announces changes to schools, businesses and social distancing
Today North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced he will sign an executive order that will extend North Carolina School closure through May 15th, 2020. The Executive Order will prohibit mass gatherings of more than 50 people. Numerous entertainment facilities and Personal Care/Grooming Businesses are ordered to close no later than Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 5:00 PM.A Livingstone College student tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, marking the first positive case in Rowan County, according to officials. A second case was confirmed Friday.
The Rowan County Health Department was notified Wednesday evening, and says the person is following instructions, is self-isolated, is no longer ill and no longer in the area, health officials say.
Livingstone College President Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. says the school was notified by the Rowan County Health Department that one of its students had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rowan County joins several other North Carolina counties that have declared a state of emergency, including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Caldwell.
“The county is open and operational. Things may be different, but all-in-all, we are open,” county leaders said. “I ask that you pray for the county employees," officials said, as the employees work to assist the community.
School officials say the student is doing well and is self-isolating at home in accordance with guidelines set by the state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“Please be advised that we are also working with the Rowan County Health Department to determine others who may have been exposed to our student who tested positive,” the message read.
Jenkins says he is prepared to shut down the campus beginning Monday, March 23, through Tuesday, April 14, thus enabling the campus community to self-quarantine at home.
A person in Stanly County tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
Stanly County Health Department was notified of the case Friday afternoon. It’s the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Stanly County.
The patient is isolated at home and cooperating with health officials.
Health officials are identifying close contacts to see if they are experiencing symptoms that could spread.
Catawba County health officials identified three new coronavirus cases in Catawba County, bringing the total to four.
Health officials received the positive test results Monday morning and started to investigate.
Two cases are from contact with known cases elsewhere. The cause of the third is still under investigation.
All three individuals are isolated at home and are doing well.
The first COVID-19 case in Catawba County was from a person residing in an assisted living facility.
Health officials say how the person got the virus is under investigation.
The patient is hospitalized and doing well in isolation, according to health officials.
“We are conducting a thorough contact investigation to mitigate potential community spread,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “We are working to identify close contacts who may be affected. We will give prompt notification to those contacts as they are identified and advise them on appropriate monitoring and testing.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being within approximately six feet from a person infected with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.
Based on the information provided by the patient, Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and will determine which, if any, additional protective measures are needed for those individuals.
Catawba County Public Health is working closely with the assisted living facility where the individual resides to ensure that any contacts there are identified and notified of any measures they need to take.
Health officials did not say which assisted living facility the patient resides.
Health officials confirmed Wednesday that a second person has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Watauga County.
This second person, officials say, was exposed to a person who had previously tested positive. The second person, as well as those who they have had close contact with are in quarantine.
“We have been preparing to see more positive cases of COVID-19 in our community and our staff and other agencies have been working to protect the public’s health," said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare Health Director. "We want to encourage the public to practice social distancing and take prevention measures like frequent handwashing, staying home when you’re sick, and keeping distance from others who are sick. Keeping our community healthy is our top priority, and we will work to keep the community informed.”
Watauga County officials are encouraging the public to call AppHealthCare or their local provider if they are ill and believe they may need care.
Lancaster County officials said Monday that two additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed.
The county now has a total of seven positive cases.
DHEC has a system in place that was instituted Thursday in which South Carolina county emergency management officials are sent an email about confirmed cases.
York County has seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus, South Carolina health officials announced Sunday.
Details about the new cases, like whether the patients were hospitalized or how they may have contracted COVID-19, were not immediately available. The first York County case was announced Tuesday.
On March 14, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered public K-12 schools in the state to close for at least two weeks.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools began“grab and go” breakfast and lunch meals for students on Tuesday. Students will need to be present and cannot consume the meals on school grounds, Winston says. A list of pickup locations will be provided.
CMS joins other districts offering free food to students who are impacted by the mandated school closures.
Winston says the district is working with community partners to get technology access to students for remote learning opportunities.
“All school district employees can expect to be compensated over the next two weeks – or the duration of the executive order," Winston said of school employees.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg deputy chief says the banning of mass gatherings will be enforced on a educational platform by officers with voluntary compliance.
Restaurants and gyms are not included in the mass gatherings of 50 people or less, as Harris says she’s worried about limiting the community’s access to food.
“If you can limit the number of people you’re bringing together - and think about who you’re inviting,” Harris said. “Limit your exposure as much as you can.”
The patients are being quarantined at home or self-isolating, and their family members are being isolated as well, according to Harris.
To help coordinate the community’s response, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center. It will remain open until the threat from the pandemic subsides. Those who may have COVID-19 symptoms - fever, cough and shortness of breath - are reminded to call first before seeking treatment from a healthcare provider, urgent care or emergency room.
