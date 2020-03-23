2 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in S.C., state total rises to 7

(WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to seven.
“Sadly, we have to announce again today that we’ve lost fellow South Carolinians due to complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individual’s family and friends, as well as the medical professionals who extended the utmost care for this person. This unfortunate announcement is a reminder that we all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community from this disease.”
One patient was an elderly person from Florence County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Horry County with no underlying health conditions.
After further investigation, an individual who passed away and was reported as residing in Kershaw County has been determined to have a Sumter County residence. DHEC reports cases based on the county of residence.
“We must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those at higher-risk for developing severe illness from the virus,” Bell said. “Based on our data as well as the data shared by other states and other countries, we, in South Carolina, should expect to see the number of positive cases continue to increase. This disease is here, it’s in our communities, and we all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread of it.”
Daily prevention measures include disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians.
This includes: social distancing when all possible; staying home if you’re sick and contacting your health care provider; washing your hands often; covering your cough and regularly and effective cleaning commonly touched surfaces.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.