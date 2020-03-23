Man fatally shot while standing outside home in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died at the hospital early Sunday morning hours after being shot while standing outside a home in northeast Charlotte.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Ilford Street, just south of Briar Creek and The Plaza. When police got to the scene they found two homes and three parked vehicles had been shot into.
A short time later at 11:16 p.m. the victim, identified as 20-year-old Tyree McIntyre, was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators say McIntyre was standing outside a home when the gunfire erupted and was struck.
McIntyre was pronounced deceased at the hospital around 2:30 a.m.
No description or details about the shooter or shooters has been released.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information about the case to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
