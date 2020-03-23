‘It was like a teacher parade’: Fort Mill elementary students get special visit from their teachers

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Students and families from a Fort Mill, South Carolina elementary school spent their Sunday afternoon smiling after a special visit from their teachers.
“He misses his teacher,” one mother told WBTV.
One by one, cars and trucks drove in and out of the Fort Mill subdivisions waving to their Pleasant Knoll Elementary School families.
“I saw my homeroom teacher,” a student said. “It was like a teacher parade.”
Teachers, administration and staff of Pleasant Knoll Elementary School painted their cars and had signs that read, “We miss our students.”
The Pleasant Knoll Elementary School Panthers mascot also made a special appearance.
“[My son’s] been doing E-Learning,” a parent said. “But he actually had an opinion piece where he could write whether he liked being in school or out of school better, and he said he wanted to go back to school.”
The teacher parade is just one way teachers are keeping students spirits high during an unprecedented time.
However, the positivity doesn’t stop there. It’s also flowing across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
The large “spirit rocks” sitting outside of schools across the county have been transformed with encouraging messages.
Some rocks are painted with sayings like, “We’re all in this together” and “Spread Kindness Not Germs.”
