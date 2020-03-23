Hairstylists, barbers respond to N.C. governor’s order to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called for several businesses to shut down, including hair salons and barbershops. On Wednesday at 5 p.m., they will have to close shop for the unforeseeable future. That’s leading some barbers to figure out what his next steps are.
At Bladez Barbershop, co-owner Cedric Brown cuts his last head of the day. He has been cutting for 24 years.
”It’s all I know,” Brown said.
In a press conference Monday, Gov. Cooper ordered hair salons and barbershops to suspend services. So on Wednesday, Brown is going to have to close up shop.
”We got an email from the barber board on Friday about certain counties already closed down so we knew it was coming," explained Brown.
Brown expected it before the announcement. He says he kept up with Buncombe and Wake counties asking the spas and salons to close. He also says business has dried up.
”Phones not even ringing it’s been slow. So the public knows it’s been coming," says Brown.
This is how Brown gets money. It is his only means of income. If he does not work he does not get paid. While Brown is on this hiatus, he cannot cut hair anywhere else.
The North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Arts Examiners statute prevents hair stylists and barbers from doing hair anywhere but a licensed shop. Cutting hair at home would be against the statute and the new executive order from Cooper. That’s left Brown without a plan.
I don't know. I don't know what I'm going to do," says Brown.
Until Wednesday at 5 p.m., Brown says he is going to keep doing what he does best.
”We’re not going to worry about it we’re just gonna ride it out," says Brown
Some barbershops and hair salons are already closed to protect their customers and workers. They closed before this order and have signs on the doors to turn customers away. This executive order also applies to nail salons and massage therapists as well.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.