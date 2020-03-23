First Alert: Wet and cool today, warmer weather to return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be the first day since the COVID-19 outbreak where we’ll be dealing with wet weather and cool temperatures in the 50s.
With that in mind and knowing so many will have had to adjust their lives, I’ve declared a first alert for today.
I’m not expecting anything severe and the rain won’t be all that heavy, it may even taper off later this afternoon, but it will be a damp and cool day with highs only in the middle 50s.
If the sky tries to clear tonight, patchy dense fog will develop as temperatures fall back into the 40s.
A fair amount of cloud cover and pockets of patchy fog will start things off Tuesday before high temperatures hit the upper 60s later in the day.
You will need the rain gear again late Tuesday as our next frontal system moves our way. Showers and even a heavier thunderstorm are in the forecast through early Wednesday morning ahead of the onset of drier and warmer weather that returns Wednesday afternoon.
While I’ve got a mention of a little thunder in the forecast Tuesday night, the risk for severe weather remains low at this time.
High temperatures will return to the 70s Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 80s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.
Hope you stay safe & have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.