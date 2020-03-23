First Alert issued for Tuesday with more rain and possible storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday, especially late Tuesday into early Wednesday, as another round of widespread rain and possible strong to severe thunderstorms.
Drier and warmer weather return for the rest of the work week and into the weekend, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
Tonight will feature a mist to fog, with some spotty rain showers possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will start off with some patchy fog in the morning, and mostly cloudy skies through midday.
Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, and continue into Tuesday evening, and overnight into early Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday will start off with some scattered rain showers early, with isolated rain into the afternoon.
Wednesday morning low temperatures start off in the 50s, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid-70s.
Drier and warmer weather develop for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s for Thursday and 80s for Friday. An isolated rain shower will be possible this weekend, yet overall we should stay dry, with high temperatures remaining in the 80s.
Temperatures are expected to cool back into the 60s by early next week.
Keep your rain gear with you for Tuesday, and enjoy the milder weather ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
