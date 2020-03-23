Cool and rainy Monday with warmer temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will be possible overnight into Monday, with another round of rain for late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Monday will be cool with highs in the 50s, yet 60s return for Tuesday, along with 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.
Scattered rain will develop overnight into Monday with Monday morning low temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.
Scattered rain showers will be possible again on Tuesday, mainly late in the day with more rain likely for Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.
Drier and warmer weather return for the end of the work week with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures in the 80s for Friday and next weekend.
Rain chances are expected to be minimal Wednesday through the weekend with just isolated rain to thunderstorm chances.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
