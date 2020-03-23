CMS launches supplemental remote learning across district

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Monday, students within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District have the opportunity to start online learning from home.
The district began offering its remote supplemental learning resources, which families can access with the click of a button.
Collinswood Language Academy third grade teacher Alex Kern spent part of the day recording herself reading a book so that her students can follow along with her.
“All the teachers at my school are taking this time to get creative and come up with new assignments and new ways and new digital platforms to stay connected with our students,” Kern said.
She uploads the videos to an online portal that families can access. She also video chats with her partner teacher to discuss planning and make sure they are on the same page.
The common theme is communication.
“I’m talking to my students over the Google Drive in our Google Classroom,” Kern said. “A lot of the students have said that they feel like they’re my pen pal.”
CMS is also offering online learning plans by grade level in reading, math, science and social studies.
Spectrum is offering free internet access for students who need it, but it’s a process.
“Until everybody gets to the same page these are just optional, not graded just ways to keep them excited about learning,” Kern said.
CMS is also offering paper copies of the learning plans at schools designated as feeding sites. The goal is to also offer them in Spanish by mid-week.
In a time of uncertainty, Ms. Kern wants her students to know she’s there for them, even though it’s not in person.
“Have growth mindset and try new things and make sure that my students feel that too,” Kern said. “We’re all here trying our best, thinking about eachother, and moving forward as best as we can.”
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also announced he will be signing an executive order that will close all public K-12 schools until May 15.
CMS provided a statement online in response to the announcement reading:
“Remote learning has been designed so that CMS students can continue learning at home during this time,” said Dr. Matt Hayes, deputy superintendent for academics Hayes is also encouraging parents to ensure contact information is updated with teachers and principals to enhance lesson continuity.
A lot has been accomplished in a short amount of time, but it became clear this would be a multi-month event. The focus remains on remote learning and meal preparation and distribution, and the Department of Public Instruction already has teams planning for schools and legislative requests that will be required as students remain out of school. DPI is working with the governor’s team, State Board of Education and the General Assembly.
