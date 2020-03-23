Carolina Panthers sign XFL star QB PJ Walker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers continued the remake of the team by signing free agent quarterback P.J. Walker.
Walker was one of the best players in the newly formed XFL and he is the first player from that league to sign with the NFL. The XFL stopped play back on March 23rd due to COVID-19.
In just 5 games in the XFL, Walker led the league in pass yards with 1,338 and in touchdown passes with 15. He led the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record before play was cancelled due to the virus.
Walker went to Temple in college where his coach was new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. He is the school’s all time leading passer with more than 10 thousand yards and touchdown passes with 74. The coach/QB combo won 28 games so Rhule is well aware of what Walker can do.
Walker will now compete with the Panthers 3rd round pick from last year Will Grier to become the back up QB here in Carolina. Last year’s back up, Kyle Allen, was traded earlier today to the Washington Redskins for a 5th round draft pick.
The QB room for the Panthers now consists of Teddy Bridgewater, Walker, and Grier.
And then there is Cam Newton, who has been given permission by the team to seek a trade, but nothing has formulated as of yet.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.