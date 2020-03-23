Carolina Farm Trust requests $3 million initial investment to implement COVID-19 action plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To address the impending break in our food supply chain, Carolina Farm Trust is requesting an initial investment of $3 million to implement the immediate action plan.
Farming Community
● Buy up all remaining CSA's from regional farms and then distribute accordingly to:
○ identified individual families -EBT/SNAP Holders
○ Food Trucks/Restaurants who make meals for Students displaced by school closings
○ It will take a few weeks before the first CSA's are ready for distribution
● Coordinate any compost/mulch that is needed and deliver it to farms
● Coordinate who needs equipment to speed up the planting process(United Rentals possible partner)
● Reach out to Ingersoll Rand/Trane Technologies to coordinate refrigerated trucks from a Thermo King or rent them to secure them before they are all out of stock: These will be positioned around the region for storage and on farms to make the shelf life longer throughout summer months
● Work with livestock farmers to increase production and coordinate with commodity farmers to make sure livestock farmers have feed.
● Reach out to all local processing plants to understand impact and what we can do to keep them operating. Coordinating logistics to offer support to get livestock to processing facilities and then back to the farm for sale.
● Coordinate logistics with farmers markets to meet their customers needs if markets are temporarily closed or not well attended out of fear.
● Coordinate with all Farmers with bees and address and needs there for honey production
● Coordinate with Mills around the region and look to commodity farmers who can support an increase in production of flour etc
● Coordinate with all local Dairy farms to understand needs of local pasteurization and how to build a direct market.
● Coordinate with private and public landowners to identify potential land to build more Urban Farms in the middle of communities.
Distribution:
● plan out logistically how to home deliver and deliver to institutions ( nursing homes, shelters, etc)
● Secure trucks for deliveries
● Set up community areas for pick up to limit population interaction
Local Restaurant Community/Food trucks
● Identify food trucks that can be stationed around the county to serve different communities. Those that can pay, pay with pay it forward options but no one will be turned away. areas with low access to food and or the inability to cook for themselves will be a priority.
● Identify restaurants to the same as above with carry out
● Identify caters to make bone broth/ soups, canning, value added products- peanut butter, jelly...etc - to have longer shelf life items
● coordinate internally how to keep the food supply chain to meet demand
Non Profits:
● Understand the needs/gaps with Urban Ministry, The Relatives, etc...
● Get real food with nutrition into all pantries
● fund a substantial budget for matching dollars with ebt/snap
Our area of focus will be the Charlotte Metropolitan area defined by the Charlotte Regional Partnership.
Carolina Farm Trust will coordinate and work with the following partners on execution (Bold are officially support this plan, Italic pending approval, all organizations have been contacted waiting to hear back):
● Urban Ministry
● Loaves and Fishes
● Second Harvest
● West Blvd Neighborhood Coalition
● Historic West End Partners
● Heal Charlotte
● Charlotte/Mecklenburg Food Policy Council
● Charlotte Housing Partnership
● Multiple Restaurant Groups/local Chefs
● Local Food Trucks
● Latin America Coalition
● International House
● Project 658
● The Bulb
● More organizations to identify and will be put on this list
A transparent accounting system will be used to account for all funds. All funds will be used to execute above and all appropriate existing on the ground community efforts will be utilized before new initiatives are created.
Immediate goal is to prop up our regional food system and the supply chain to feed our region. By doing so we are putting money directly into the local economy. Long Term goal is to use this opportunity to build the infrastructure of a vibrant diversified local food economy/system that supports our citizens.
Action Plan
● The calculation of needs below will position us strategically to ease fears of our farming and nonprofit partners along with the overall public that we have a funding community that understands the challenges ahead and the immediate steps that need to be taken. We realize the significant amount we are requesting. This is a long term plan that takes into account that once the effort is fully operational, more funds will be needed and we need to earn the trust of you and the public to continue to move forward. There are too many unknowns at this point and what we do know is that having a strong local food system and food economy will put us in a better position than without one. Nutritional value of food is paramount.
● In order to have a coordinated effort in the 16 county Charlotte region, the initial support will be key. Leverage current connections to hire an initial staff to begin to reach out and coordinate the above. (staff will be paid /$15/hour) (priority to those who have been laid off in the hospitality industry and already familiar with the topic/policy issue).
● Create lines of communication with local government leadership and continue to update them on our progress and on the ground activities. (already done)
● Funds will be used:
○ To get additional staff if needed to all on the ground organizations
○ Financial support to buy product from farms
○ Financial support to restaurant owners/food trucks local vendors if cash flow is an issue buying product
○ Financial support to restaurants /Chefs/ /food truck/local vendors for a no turn away policy. Pay encouraged, Pay it forward encouraged.
○ Equipment needed for any farm to use as necessary
○ A heavy amount will be used to increase production
○ Farm labor if Farms are running into cash flow issues.
○ EBT matching
○ Distribution to keep supply chains running to all partners
● Katten Law Firm has developed a Letter of Understanding so we have a short document to account for distributed funds.
● Staff will immediately coordinate with all partners to set up logistical procedures to make it as easy as possible for CFT to help the way they need help in the 16 county Charlotte region
