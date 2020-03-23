Boeing South Carolina worker tests positive for COVID-19, company says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Boeing South Carolina employee who works at the company’s airport campus in North Charleston has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
This is the first case of COVID-19 confirmed at the facility, Boeing spokesperson Libba Holland said in a statement.
She said the teammate is now in quarantine and “receiving the care and treatment necessary for their recovery.”
“We have notified our teammates, are conducting thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces, and are following the advice of public health officials,” Holland said.
Holland said the company has also asked all co-workers of the employee who were in close contact to stay home to self-quarantine and self-monitor.
“We continue to communicate openly and frequently with our teammates and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures, in coordination with their managers,” Holland said.
On Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Charleston County, bringing the total in the county to 13.
