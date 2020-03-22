As virus spreads, growing need for hospital beds, supplies

Coffins, one of them with the pennant of the local soccer team, wait to be transported to cemetery, in the church of Serina, near Bergamo, Northern Italy, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Italy’s tally of coronavirus cases and deaths keeps rising, with new day-to-day highs: 793 dead and 6,557 new cases. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Source: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)