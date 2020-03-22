Rowan United Way, Salisbury Post set up COVID-19 Relief Fund

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County United Way and The Salisbury Post are setting up a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help local residents whose lives are impacted by the coronavirus.
The fund will accept donations from the public. The United Way will direct those funds to organizations and nonprofits that can help people with basic needs stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
All money raised will go directly toward basic needs and COVID-19 response and relief efforts in Rowan County, according to The Salisbury Post.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the relief fund can donate now at rowanunitedway.org, text the word “RELIEF” to 704-286-1011 or mail a contribution to the United Way at 131 West Innes St., Suite 201, Salisbury, N.C. 28144.
Those mailing donations should address them to the attention of the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Those making a donation online should include a note in the comment section saying it’s for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“United Way has always held a unique and responsive role in the community to bring together individuals and groups that support the ongoing needs of our residents as well as immediate and unforeseeable needs,” said United Way Director Jenny Lee in an interview in The Salisbury Post. “As always, we are here to support Rowan County in the current, uncertain climate we now live in. We are dedicated to working together to assist our community during this unprecedented time.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.