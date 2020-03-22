Nurses to start taking temperatures of people flying into Concord airport

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Passengers arriving into Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Sunday will notice a different procedure upon exiting their aircraft.
Nurses will greet all inbound commercial passengers, take their temperatures with a no-touch forehead thermometer and determine whether COVID-19 precautionary measures should be considered.
Passengers will stand beside cones, six feet between them and the nearest passenger.
Six people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Cabarrus County as of Saturday.
Passengers who exhibit symptoms will receive medical attention before being directed to their primary care physician or a nearby provider.
People who are deemed healthy will be asked to go to the restroom to wash their hands before greeting people waiting for them.
The airport partnered with the Cabarrus Health Alliance for the extra health measures.
