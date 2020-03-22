Novant Health to open COVID-19 screening center in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health will open a screening center in Salisbury this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.
The center, located at 315 Mocksville Ave., opens Tuesday and will serve patients from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients who don’t have symptoms won’t be tested for COVID-19. Those with questions on whether to seek care can visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or call the company’s 24/7 helpline at 1-877-9NOVANT.
Patients with a provider should call them first before driving to clinics or screening centers.
