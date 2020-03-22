NC textile mill ‘heeds call of nation,’ gears up to make 10 million face masks per week

Vice President Mike Pence escorted by Andy Warlick (right), owner and CEO of Parkdale Mills, Inc. toured the plant and talked with employees in May 2019. Pence landed in Charlotte, N.C. to attend the Charlotte Republican National Convention Kickoff on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. After the kickoff the Vice President visited Parkdale Mills Plant 21, a textile plant in Mineral Springs, NC. He toured the facility and delivered remarks to about 100 employees, highlighting the beneficial impacts the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will have on North Carolina. Later Wednesday, the Vice President traveled to Greensboro, NC to attend a Trump Victory Event.9. (Source: JOHN D. SIMMONS JSIMMONS@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM)