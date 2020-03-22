Much cooler Sunday and Monday with rain at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures cool into the 50s for Sunday and Monday with isolated to scattered rain showers.
Milder temperatures return through next week, with 60s, 70s and 80s.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few rain showers.
Sunday morning will start off around 50 degrees in the morning, with upper 50s for the afternoon.
A few spotty rain showers will be possible throughout the day Sunday.
Rain will become more widespread Sunday night into Monday, with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.
Scattered rain showers will be possible again on Tuesday with highs warming into the upper 60s.
Drier and warmer weather return for the end of next week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures around 80 degrees for Friday and next Saturday.
Rain chances are expected to be minimal Wednesday through next weekend, with just isolated rain chances.
Stay safe and enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.