Molly’s Kids: Meet two sisters in Lenoir with same genetic disorder

“I didn’t expect two of my children to have a rare genetic disorder,” Chelsie said. “My youngest, Noah, doesn’t have it but does carry the gene. I just want people to be aware of all the rare diseases out there that can happen. Stuff like this, happens. Often. Here. Locally. It’s unexpected, but it happens. So many of our own doctors hadn’t heard of this disorder, but here we are, happening in their offices, right here in Lenoir.”