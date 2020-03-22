Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft. The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday. Previously he had been named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP. Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, including an overtime-forcing shot in a wild comeback win at North Carolina. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones “the heart and soul of our program” in a statement.
UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney didn't have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. They were all No. 1 overall draft picks. Now they are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. They are among the top players still available on the free agency or trade market after the opening days of the new league year.
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kept off the track by the coronavirus pandemic, auto racers around the world are moving online. Drivers from Formula One, NASCAR and other leading series are using simulators to stay sharp and entertain fans — and finding they're struggling to keep pace with pro gamers. Since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was called off last weekend, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been racing online, as has McLaren's Lando Norris. F1, NASCAR and INDYCAR have had drivers sign up to take part in virtual races in place of real ones, and sports networks with time slots to fill are saying they'll air them.
UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina State's upset of Houston for the 1983 NCAA championship resonates after nearly four decades. Lorenzo Charles' buzzer-beating dunk stunned the top-ranked Cougars led by eventual NBA stars Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. Team member Ernie Myers says the Wolfpack “put the madness in March" with a wild title run that earned Jim Valvano's team the nickname “Cardiac Pack.” That upset of Houston stands as one of the biggest in NCAA Tournament history. Others include Villanova beating Georgetown for the 1985 title and UMBC topping Virginia in 2018 as the only time a 16-seed has beaten a top seed.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The eighth game on the list is North Carolina State's double-overtime victory over UCLA in the 1974 national semifinals. It ended the Bruins' run of seven consecutive national championships. Two-time player of the year Bill Walton had 29 points and 18 rebounds for UCLA. Fellow All-American David Thompson carried the Wolfpack to an 80-77 victory.