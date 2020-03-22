Here are the 272 known cases of coronavirus in North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (Martha Quillen and David Raynor/ News & Observer) - As of Saturday evening, March 21, North Carolina has reported at least 272 cases of coronavirus, as announced by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.
The state saw its first case of COVID-19 on March 3, when a Wake County man tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The man had traveled to Kirkland, Washington, and visited a senior care facility where there was later an outbreak of the illness.
By March 16, 41 cases had been reported. On March 19, the total passed 100. On March 21, the number exceeded 200.
Forty-two of 100 counties have reported at least one case. Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 77. Wake County reported 49 and Durham County has reported 40.
To slow the spread of illness, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to stop mass gatherings . He also halted all North Carolina K-12 public schools until at least March 27, and shut down dine-in service at restaurants and bars.
The state DHHS lists 184 cases on its website as of March 21. But some cases are reported by county health departments that can take 24 to 48 hours to be included in the reporting by the state. The News & Observer is keeping a real-time count of additional cases announced by counties. throughout the day.
Here are the known cases in North Carolina so far and the dates on which they were announced, beginning with the most recent:
- #272: March 21: Carteret County announces its fifth case.
- #256, #257, #258, #259, #260, #261, #262, #263, #264, #265, #266, #267, #268, #269, #270, #271: March 21: Wake County announced 16 new cases since midday Saturday.
- #255: March 21: Durham County announced one additional case bringing the county’s total to 40 reported cases.
- #253, 254: March 21: Brunswick County announced two additional cases. Both people had been traveling and are now self-isolating at home.
- #252: March 21: Cumberland County announced a case reported by Womack Army Medical Center. The affected patient is in isolation at the person’s residence on Ft. Bragg.
- #250, #251: March 21: Carteret County announced two more cases.
- #249: March 21: Cabarrus County announced another case, for a total of six.
- #246, #247, #248: March 20: Cabarrus County announced three more cases.
- #244, 245: March 21: Onslow County reported two more cases, including one that “represents community spread with no known source of contact.”
- #241, #242, #243: March 21: New Hanover County announced three additional reported cases. All three cases traveled outside the state, to New York, Colorado and Florida. One person passed through Myrtle Beach International Airport on the way back to North Carolina. One did not self-isolate when becoming symptomatic.
- #240: March 21: Montgomery County announced its first reported case of coronavirus.
- #237, #238, #239: Cherokee County announced its first three cases. Two other people who had traveled to NC from New York had previously tested positive, but both were included in that state’s figures.
- #236: March 21: The Alamance County Health Department confirmed a second case.
- #235: March 21: The Hyde County Health Department reported its first case.
- #234: March 21: The Henderson County Health Department reported its first case
- #233: March 21: The Buncombe County Health Department reported its first case.
- #232: March 21: Wilson County announced it’s third positive case. This was a man who had traveled out of state.
- #231: March 21: The Robeson County Health Department announced it’s first case.
- #228, #229, #230: March 21: Three new cases were reported in Union County by NCDHHS.
- #226: #227: March 21: Two additional cases were reported in Orange County count to NCDHHS.
- #223, #224, #225: March 21: Three additional cases were added to Guilford County by NCDHHS.
- #222: March 21: One additional case was added to the Harnett County count by NCDHHS.
- #221: March 21: One additional case was added to the Forsyth County count by NCDHHS.
- #220: March 21: One additional case was added to the Wake County count by NCDHHS.
- #186-#219: March 21: Mecklenburg County added 34 new reported cases Saturday morning, bringing the total reported cases there to 77. DHHS also added two additional cases in the county, bringing the total there to 79.
- #185: March 20: Granville County reported its first case.
- #183, #184: March 20: Brunswick County reported its third and fourth cases. The third person was traveling in New York and came home and developed symptoms; the fourth person was traveling in Tennessee and was tested there, then came home and has been in isolation.
- #182: March 20: Scotland County reported its first case. The person was traveling out of state when they became ill, is in quarantine out of state and has not been in contact with anyone in Scotland County, the county said.
- #180, 181: March 20: Carteret County reported its first two cases. One of the patients had recently returned from international travel, the county said.
- #173, #174, #175, #176, #177, #178, #179: March 20: Wake County reports seven new cases. A resident of Woodland Terrace assisted living community in Cary testing positive for the coronavirus, Matt Towler, the facility’s executive director confirmed to the N&O Friday. It’s unclear where the person contracted the illness and whether the person is one of the seven Wake County cases reported March 20.
- #169, #170, #171, #172: March 20: Durham County reports four new cases.
- #168: March 20: Johnston County reports its third case.
- #167: March 20: Pitt County reports is second case.
- #163, #164, #165, #166: March 20. Four cases were reported by Franklin County.
- #152, #153, #154, #155, #156, #157, #158, #159, #160, #161, #162: March 20: Mecklenburg County reports another 11 cases.
- #151: March 20: Rowan County reports its second case.
- #150: March 20: Catawba County reports its first case.
- #149: March 20: Lee County reports its first case.
- #148: March 20: Alamance County reports is first case.
- #147: March 20: Gaston County reports its first case.
- #146: March 20: Rowan County reports a second case.
- #145: March 20: Craven County reports a second case.
- #144: March 20: Cabarrus County reports a second case.
- #143: March 20: Guilford County reports a new case, for a total of four cases.
- #141, #142: March 20: Forsyth County reports two new cases.
- #137, #138, #139, #140: March 20: Orange County reports its first four cases.
- #136: March 20: Brunswick County reports its second case.
- #135: March 20: Forsyth County reports a new case,
- #134: March 19: Pasquotank County reports its first known case on its Facebook page. The resident is at home in isolation, the health department said.
- #132, #133: March 19: Harnett County reports another two cases, for a total of 6 for the county.
- #129, #130, #131: March 19: Durham County reports another three cases, for a total of 35 for the county.
- #126, #127, #128: March 19: Wake County reports another three cases, for a total of 25 for the county.
- #125: March 19: Guilford County reported its third case.
- #123, #124: March 19: The first two cases from Cumberland County reported.
- #122: March 19: Moore County
- #121: March 19: Union County
- #119, #120: March 19: Two cases from Mecklenburg County.
- #117, #118: March 19: Forsyth County health officials announce two new cases.
- #116: March 19: Pitt County health officials announced that a man who traveled outside North Carolina is confirmed to have coronavirus.
- #115: March 19: A second case was announced for Wilson County.
- #99, #100, #101, #102, #103, #104, #105, #106, #107, #108, #109, #110, #111, #112, #113, #114: March 19: Mecklenburg County announces 16 more cases, doubling their number from the previous day.
- #98: March 19: Guilford County announced its second case.
- #97: March 19: Davidson County announced its first case after a resident traveled within the continental United States.
- #92, #93, #94, #95, #96: March 19: Five more cases confirmed in Durham.
- #81, #82, #83, #84, #85, #86, #87, #88, #89, #90, #91: March 18: Durham County and Duke University announce 11 more cases. According to their joint press release, “Most of these individuals traveled internationally, and these individuals were quarantined at their homes off-campus immediately upon returning to Durham. All 11 individuals are isolated at home and will continue to isolate until they receive medical clearance.”
- #76, #77, #78, #79, #80: March 18: Wake County announces another five cases.
- #75: March 18: Iredell County announces its second case.
- #74: March 18: New Hanover County reported its first case. The county believes it’s a travel-related case. The patient is in isolation at home.
- #73: March 18: Moore County reported its first positive case. That person, Dr. John Byron, is an obstetrician and gynecologist at Southern Pines Women’s Health Center and had traveled to Germany, according to The Pilot. He is in quarantine.
- #72: March 18: Union County reported its first positive case.
- #71: March 18: A second case was identified in Watauga County. The person was exposed to a known positive case and is now in quarantine and recovering, AppHealthCare said.
- #70: March 18: Hoke County announces its first case. The person remains isolated at home, and their condition is being monitored.
- #67, #68, #69: March 18: Mecklenburg announced three new cases, bringing the county to 14 cases.
- #66: March 17: Lincoln County announces its first case.
- #64, #65: March 17: Wake County announces two new cases.
- #49, #50, #51, #52, #53, #54, #55, #56, #57, #58, #59, #60, #61, #62, #63: March 17: Duke University in Durham announced 15 people involved with the school tested positive after an overseas trip. All are doing well and are isolated at home.
- #47, #48: March 17: Chatham County has two more cases.
- #46: March 17: Guilford County announced its first case.
- #42, #43, #44, #45: March 17: Four new cases identified in Mecklenburg County, bringing the county total to 11.
- #41: March 16: Harnett County announces another case; the patient is in isolation at home. The U.S. Army said the patient is a civilian employee at Fort Bragg, the first known case connected to the installation.
- #40: March 16: Iredell County announced its first case.
- #39: March 16: Wake County announces its 15th case.
- #36, #37, #38: March 16: Mecklenburg County officials announce three new cases.
- #35: March 16: Sampson County said it has identified its first case. The person traveled internationally and is now in isolation.
- #34: March 16: New case identified at Campbell University in Harnett County. The student is in self-quarantine.
- #33: March 15: A Wilson County woman who traveled out of state tested positive. She is hospitalized outside of Wilson County.
- #32: March 15: A Watauga County resident with a travel history tested positive, health officials say. The person is home in isolation.
- #31: March 15: New case in Wake County. No details reported.
- #30: March 15: New case in Wake County. The resident flew to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
- #29: March 15: New case in Wake County. The resident attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 8 between 2 and 4 p.m.
- #28: March 15: A 4th Mecklenburg County resident has tested positive and is isolated at home.
- #27: March 15: A third Mecklenburg County resident has tested positive and is isolated at home.
- #26: March 14: A second Harnett County resident tests positive, according to county officials who cited a “notice from the State Lab.” The person is isolated at home, officials said.
- #25: March 14: A second Johnston County resident tests positive. Health officials say this person lives in the same household as the other person who tested positive.
- #24: March 14: A Mecklenburg County resident who traveled to the United Kingdom tested positive, health officials say.
- #23: March 14: A Wake County resident reported experiencing symptoms March 2, county health officials say. The patient is home in isolation.
- #22: March 14: A teacher at Fuquay-Varina Elementary School began feeling sick March 10, Wake health officials say.
- #21: March 14: A Craven County resident who traveled overseas tested positive. He is isolated at home, local health officials say.
- #20: March 14: Brunswick County announces its first case. Resident is isolated at home.
- #19: March 13: A Harnett County resident tests positive at an outpatient facility, Cape Fear Valley Health reports.
- #18: March 13: Wake County announces another case from the Biogen cluster, someone who attended the Boston conference.
- #17: March 13: A Wayne County resident tested positive for the virus.
- #16: March 12: A dependent of a Marine living on base at Camp Lejeune, outside Jacksonville, tested positive after having contact with a person outside the area who had COVID-19.
- #15: March 12: A Johnston County resident tested positive after traveling and falling ill.
- #13, #14: March 12: A Forsyth County couple tested positive after traveling on a cruise where an outbreak was reported.
- #12: March 12: A Cabarrus County patient tested positive after international travel.
- #11: March 12: A person tested positive for the virus in Mecklenburg County.
- #10: March 12: A Wake County patient who had contact with the Biogen visitor from Indiana.
- (Earlier lists had indicated two cases in Mecklenburg County as of March 12, but health officials determined that one patient had been counted in both Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties.)
- #9: March 11: A Durham patient who tested positive in another state and stayed there to recuperate.
- #8: March 11: A Wake County resident. Another Biogen employee who attended the Boston conference.
- #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, March 9: Five employees at Biogen’s Research Triangle Park facility. Company employees attended a conference in Boston in late February, where an outbreak occurred. A person from Indiana also visited Biogen’s RTP location before traveling back to their home state and testing positive for the illness. wake 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
- #2: March 6: N.C. health officials announced a second case, a patient who lives in Chatham County and had traveled to Italy, where the illness has been spreading.
- #1: March 3: A Wake County man tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The man had traveled to Kirkland, Washington, and visited a senior care facility where there was later an outbreak of the illness.
