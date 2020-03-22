Good Samaritans buy groceries for S.C. woman during tough times

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTV) - Ashley Lee lives in Elgin, South Carolina, about an hour and a half south of Charlotte.
Friday morning, she was shopping for her family of four in a packed IGA grocery store.
“The shelves were wiped out,” Lee said.
There were lines at every register.
Once it was Lee’s turn to check out, she moved her items out of her cart and they swiped across the register.
She pulled out her debit card and swiped it to pay, but her card declined.
“I asked if I could step to the side. I was gonna call my husband and see if he’d had any issues with our account,” Lee said.
Lee found out her cellphone company had charged her account for their monthly bill twice by mistake and her account was overdrawn.
“So as I started to walk away, the next lady in line, she stepped up and she said, ‘How much left do you owe on it?' I said, ‘It’s a good bit.’ My total bill was $160 and I had $36 cash.” Lee said.
Lee said the woman insisted on helping pay for her groceries.
“I don’t want to take anything from you, and she kept insisting," Lee said.
That kind woman behind Lee wasn’t the only person who chimed in.
“It was just like it was a trickle effect," Lee said. “One person did something good and then everybody else tried to step in.”
Lee walked out of the grocery store with all of her groceries paid for by complete strangers.
“I was just so grateful. I was in tears," Lee said. "And I walked out of the store with the whole grocery cart full of everything. And I’ve never, that’s never happened to me before. For it to be that many people all at one time, I was speechless.”
Lee said that with that good deed, she is determined to pay it forward for each and every person who helped her.
“I think that there’s a lot of good things that still are happening," Lee said. "There’s a lot of good people in the world.”
