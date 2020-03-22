Christmas in March? McAdenville isn’t confused. This is love in the time of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Five) - During uncertainty and social distancing in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, seeking comfort and joy is done in the most creative of ways. The little town of McAdenville in Gaston County, is doing its part by joining the “Christmas in March” initiative.
This idea originated on Twitter several days ago, encouraging folks around the country to participate with holiday lights to boost spirits amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Twitter accounts were calling for people to put up Christmas lights, calling it the #coronaviruschallenge, Fox8 of Greensboro reported last week.
”What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity,” Milwaukee resident Lane Grindle tweeted on March 15.
”Let’s face it, it sucks out there. Why not have something wonderful to look at while driving around?” Dan Garcia of Pittsburgh posted on March 17.
North Carolina has officially cosigned, with “Christmas Town USA” joining the party. McAdenville, known for its spectacular light displays, will turn on lights 7:30-11 p.m. nightly ‘til the end of the month. The display will not be quite as impressive as its traditional December town lighting: the organizers posted on the town’s web site that about 65 percent of the town’s lights had already been removed from its trees.
The Hallmark Channel has followed suit, adding programming of Christmas movies to help you through your quarantine. The marathon, happening now, ends Sunday at 6 p.m. and includes 27 holiday movies to help combat the self-isolation blues.
If you’re not feeling the holiday spirit, check out the resurgence of drive-in movies in Kings Mountain. Charlotte Ledger reported that about 500 vehicles were at Hound’s Drive-in on Saturday night for a double feature of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Forrest Gump.”