Brooks Sandwich House to close to prevent spread of coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular Charlotte restaurant, which recently mourned the death of one of its owners, is closing its doors for health and safety reasons.
Brooks Sandwich House announced on Facebook that it will close up “until things aren’t so crazy.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order to stop mass gatherings of people of 50 or more people and to halt restaurants from opening its dining rooms to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Brooks Sandwich House recently closed for two months after its owner Scott Brooks was shot to death while arriving to the longtime NoDa eatery in December.
“This is another big hit for us just because we have already been closed for two months prior, but we do not want to risk anyone’s health over work,” the restaurant said on Facebook. "Everyone please stay home!!!!! And quarantine!! Have a wonderful week!
