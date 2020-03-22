4 a.m. update - Temps take a turn! 25 degrees cooler than yesterday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday was a nice one! Highs were in the low 80s.
There was plenty of sun and lots of people were out and about, enjoying the fresh air. The good news is that type of weather will be back. The bad news is that it won’t be today… or tomorrow.
Highs the next two days will only reach the mid to upper 50s. Showers are a possibility too. Today, the best chance will be toward afternoon or evening. Monday’s rain chance will be right in the middle of the day.
By Tuesday, we will jump back to the mid 60s with another chance for rain late in the afternoon or the evening. Wednesday and Thursday will warm up ten degrees more. That will take us back to the mid 70s. After a Wednesday morning shower chance, we should be dry through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm too. Highs will be in the low 80s by week’s end.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.