Won the Powerball? Better hold your ticket as state closes all claim centers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Education Lottery says it’ll close all of its claim centers to protect lottery players, employees and the public during the coronavirus outbreak.
That means through at least March 31, winning lottery players of major prizes must secure their tickets and wait for the claim centers to re-open.
This impacts claim centers in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Greenville, Asheville and Wilmington.
“At this time our primary focus is the safety of our employees, players and partners,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We are following the advice of local, state and federal officials. Closing our Claim Centers is an additional measure that is appropriate at this time to help protect our communities.”
The lottery recommends all winning players sign the back of their tickets. It plans to extend deadlines for all tickets that would expire during this time. When the state lifts its order banning large gatherings of people and school closures, players will have until 30 days after that date to claim those prizes that otherwise would have expired.
“We understand that many players do not want to travel to our offices at this time,” Michalko said, “We want to assure those with winning tickets that their prizes will be paid.”
Prizes worth up to $599 can still be cashed at retail locations.
