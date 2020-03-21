Virus concerns lead to `public’ meetings without the public

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — As concerns about the coronavirus grow, more governments are holding public meetings without the public being present.
Governors and state lawmakers have suspended or altered open-meeting requirements to allow elected officials to participate remotely and relegated the public to watching or listening online. The sudden shift toward secluded government has occurred during the annual observation of Sunshine Week, a seven-day period intended to highlight open-government policies.
Some public advocates say they understand the urgency to guard against the spread of the virus but also worry about limiting the public’s interaction with their elected officials.
