UNC Charlotte clears campus as classes go online, commencement postponed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte students had to move out of their dorms by Friday.
“It’s just a little bit sad, but we have to do what we have to do,” freshman Kira Chiles said.
As classes move online, campus cleared out. Some left at the last minute, 5 p.m. on Friday.
Tuesday, the school’s chancellor Philip Dubois made the decision to clear the dorms, telling students in part, “Every day brings new information about how to best combat the spread of the virus, and with that comes new and changing directives.”
“Within a couple of days, it said, ‘You have to be out by Friday,’” Chiles said.
“I thought it was going to blow by, until the email came out, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is serious,’” freshman Alejandro Miranda said.
Students were told to only take the essentials, but some took more.
“I’m taking everything out of my dorm,” Miranda said.
The students do not know when they will be allowed back on campus.
Right now, many are asking when they would get a refund for housing and meals they will no longer be using. The UNC System has said it is hoping to have that answer next week.
In the meantime, the on-campus semester is getting cut short.
“It’s still a great experience,” Miranda said. “Unfortunately, it had to be cut down because of this stupid virus.”
“It was an interesting experience,” Chiles said. “But I kind of wanted to go to the end of the semester, be able to see my friends a little bit longer.”
UNCC commencement ceremonies will be postponed. For students graduating this spring, the school is considering in-person ceremonies in August, or even December. Those plans are expected to be finalized in May.
